SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - Terraco Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: TEN) (OTC PINK: TCEGF) rang in 2017 with the announcement that it has appointed Paul Zink as consultant and advisor.

In a Jan. 3 news release, Terraco Gold noted that "Mr. Zink is a mining industry professional with more than 35 years of experience in finance and the extractive industries. He has particular expertise in mineral royalties, project financing, financial analysis, business development and strategic planning. Within his career, Mr. Zink has held several senior positions specific to the royalty sector including President of International Royalty Corporation ('IRC') until the successful sale of IRC to Royal Gold, Inc. in February 2010. . .he began his career following the mining and metals industries during a 17-year tenure on Wall Street with J.P. Morgan & Co., where he performed industry research and merger and acquisition analysis on mineral companies, banking and project finance advisory work for European mining companies, and sell-side equity research on U.S. mining stocks."

Todd Hilditch, CEO of Terraco, stated, "I have known Paul for several years and fully appreciate his high level of professionalism and character combined with his mining industry expertise and royalty sector success. He is a welcomed addition to the Terraco team and I look forward to working with him."

