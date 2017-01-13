Dow Jones Set to March Higher
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is expected to add a few more points as the big banks announce their earnings today.
DJIA closed at 19,891.0 Thursday after losing 63.28 points.
The Nasdaq Composite lost 16.16 points to close at 5,547.49. The S&P 500 Index was down about five points and closed at 2,270.44.
Bank stocks are likely to be in the spotlight today as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), and Wells Fargo &.
