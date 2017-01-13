The Transfer of Shares in Candyking From Accent to Dani Evanoff has now Been Completed

STOCKHOLM, 13 January 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The transfer of shares in Candyking Holding AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Candyking") from Accent to a company wholly owned by Dani Evanoff, the CEO of the Company, has now been completed.

On November 30 2016, the Company announced that Dani Evanoff will take over as new owner the Company from Accent, but that the transfer was conditional upon receiving the approval from the bondholders in the Company's outstanding bond loan with ISINSE0005650918 (the "Bonds").

As announced in a press release dated 11 January 2017 the Company received the bondholders' approval to the transfer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds. Hence, on 11 January 2017 closing occurred and the shares in Candyking were transferred to a company wholly owned by Dani Evanoff.

As previously communicated the Company is in discussions with bondholders regarding its long term financing. The transfer of the shares in Candyking to Dani Evanoff is part of these discussions. The bondholders, which are the main creditors in the Company, will now continue, together with the Company and Dani Evanoff, to evaluate the Company's long-term financing situation. Different options are considered, where the joint ambition is to find a suitable long term solution, which creates a stronger Company and which also aims to maximise bondholders' recovery.

The ambition is to provide further information within short.

In case of questions, please contact:

Dani Evanoff,

Tel: +46 073503 97 97

About this information

This information is information that Candyking Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.00 CET on 13 January 2017.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: