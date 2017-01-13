World's 10 Leading Armored Vehicle Manufacturers Annual Strategy Guide 2017-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Annual Strategy Guide - 2017 - World's 10 Leading Armored Vehicle Manufacturers - Key Strategies, Plans, SWOT Analysis, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" report to their offering.

The report also provides a comprehensive SWOT framework analysis on all the 10 industry OEMs covered in the report providing useful insights into each player's respective strengths and weaknesses.

The report concludes with analysis of key trends, market conditions, potential growth opportunities and demand growth projections for the global armored vehicles market through 2025.

The biggest of the environmental uncertainties going forward into 2017 emanates from the change of political leadership in the U.S. with the advent of Republicans led by Trump & his extreme foreign policy stances which have already sent further jitters to most European and Asian nations regarding the likely further evolution of traditional world order already stirred up by the Russian resurgence, Chinese military build-up, Political Instability in the Middle East and continued North Korean nuclear antics.



Report Excerpts:



JLTV Platform & Program at the Core of Oshkosh's Medium to Long term Growth Plans for its Defense Business

Analysis of General Dynamics Strategy of leveraging its Family of Vehicle Platforms across Markets & Regions Effectively

Retaining & Preserving Existing Positions over Current Programs with Platform Upgrades & Aggressive Pursuit of New Defense Programs in the U.S. Market part of BAE Systems' underlying Strategy of Continuing to Drive Value from Existing Platforms & Services and to Drive Growth over Medium to Long Term

Rheinmetall's Growth Strategy driven by Aggressive Pursuit of New Defense Programs across International Markets

Analysis of Iveco's Significant Product Portfolio Expansion marked by the Introduction of New Product Platforms & Programs

Lockheed Martin Looking to Make Significant Inroads into the U.K. Armored Vehicles Market

Analysis of Key Technology Trends Shaping the Industry in the domains of Mobility, Protection & Firepower

Key Topics Covered:



Business Structure & Snapshot Financial Performance Snapshot - Charts & Analysis for each Company Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each OEM Key Strategies & Plans - For Each of the 10 Leading Industry OEMs Strategic Business Outlook for 2017 - For each Armored Vehicle Manufacturer Global Armored Vehicles Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics as well as Impact Key Industry, Market & Technology Trends and their Potential Impact Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors Strategic Market Outlook - Armored Vehicles - 2016- 2025

Companies Mentioned



AM General LLC

BAE Systems plc

General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) & GDELS

Iveco Defence

KMW Nexter Defense Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Navistar Defense

Oshkosh Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Textron Systems

