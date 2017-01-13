Global Electronic Shelf Label Market growth at CAGR of 14.14%, 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Altierre, Displaydata, Pricer, SES-imagotag & Teraoka Seiko - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global electronic shelf labels market to grow at a CAGR of 14.14% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electronic shelf labels market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of new installations of ESL solutions in the retail industry. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is high demand for graphic products. The demand for low-cost LCD is increasing because of its low power consumption and bi-stable feature. The demand for e-paper has also increased over the past few years. Innovations in e-paper such as the tri-color e-paper have improved the visual experience offered by ESLs and enabled new features in ESLs. One useful feature of e-paper is its high resolution, which enables easy readability of different characters. E-paper displays consume very less energy and thus allow retailers to use smaller batteries that last longer.

Many vendors in the market are supplying e-paper ESLs to retailers. In October 2015, Pricer (a major player in the market) announced the implementation of e-paper ESLs in Delhaize (a Belgian international food retailer). Due to the low power consumption with long battery backup, the demand for graphic products has become high.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is increased ease of operations for large retail stores and expanding retail outlets through the use of ESLs. ESL systems in retail stores reduce the cost of labor significantly and help in increasing the retailer's profit margin. These labels eliminate the need for staff to manually change pricing labels on store shelves as the product pricing on all ESL modules can be automatically and instantly updated at the click of a button. ESL systems have brought about significant changes to stores and have helped improve the overall management process.

