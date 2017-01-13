Global Spinal Fusion Market, Opportunities & Forecasts 2016-2021: Market is Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 4.82% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Spinal Fusion Market - Procedure Type (Traditional, Minimally Invasive), Procedure Sub-Type (ALIF, PLIF, MITLIF, XLIF) - Analysis By Region, By Country: Opportunities & Forecasts (2016-2021)" report to their offering.
Global Spinal Fusion Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% during 2016-2021F, on account of rising incidences of spinal disorders globally leading to growing number of spinal fusion procedures.
North America region remains the major market followed by Europe in the actual period, while APAC and ROW region will witness growth in the forecast period. While the APAC market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 6.31%, the North America, Europe and ROW region are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.01 % , 7.10% and 7.15% respectively.
Spinal disorders are witnessing growth on account of the rise in the number of people having a sedentary lifestyle as well as rise in the global aging population. Among the types of spinal fusion procedures, market is expected to be driven by minimally invasive procedures. However, Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion will continue to generate major revenue.
While developed regions will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue, emerging nations are expected to respond to the market optimistically due to the developing healthcare infrastructure and rising focus on healthcare among the growing middle class population.
Scope of the Report
The report provides Segmentation by Spinal Fusion Procedure Type:
- Traditional Spinal Fusion Procedure
- Minimally Invasive Spinal Fusion Procedure
The report provides Segmentation by Spinal Fusion Procedure Sub-Type:
- Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion
- Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion
- Other Traditional Techniques
- Minimally Invasive Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion
- Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion
- Other Minimally Invasive Spinal Fusion Techniques
Report Highlights
- Primary Research: Interviews conducted with key management people to gain quality responses and deeper insights.
- Secondary Research: Data and insights from industry associations, annual reports, company presentations, premium journals and internal database.
- Actual Period: Historical and current market sizing (2011-2015)
- Forecast Period: Projected market sizing (2016E-2021F)
- Companies Analyzed: Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix International, NuVasive, Globus Medical, K2M Group Holdings Inc., Alphatec Spine, DePuy Synthes, Aesculap Implant Systems,LLC
- Strategic Recommendations
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendation
4. Global Spinal Fusion Market: Product Overview
5. Global Spinal Fusion Market: Growth and Forecast
6. Global Open Spinal Fusion Market: Growth and Forecast
7. Global Minimally Invasive Spinal Fusion Market: Growth and Forecast
8. Global Spinal Fusion Market- By Procedure Type
9. Global Spinal Fusion Market-Regional Analysis
10 North America Spinal Fusion Market
11. North America Spinal Fusion Market- By Procedure Type
12 Europe Spinal Fusion Market
13 Europe Spinal Fusion Market-By Procedure Type
14 APAC Spinal Fusion Market
15 APAC Spinal Fusion Market - By Procedure Type
16 ROW Spinal Fusion Market
17 Market Dynamics
18. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
19. Competitive Landscape
- Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC
- Alphatec Spine
- DePuy Synthes
- Globus Medical
- K2M Group Holdings Inc.
- Medtronic
- NuVasive Orthofix international
- Stryker Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet
