Research and Markets - United States Lecture Capture Solutions Market 2017-2021: Growth at 16.81% With Echo360, Panopto, Sonic Foundry & Tegrity Dominating

The lecture capture solutions market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 16.81% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the lecture capture solutions market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors operating in the market.

One trend in the market is surge in cloud-based lecture capture solutions. Cloud services are resources that are made available on demand via the Internet. The cloud-based service involves a one-time up-front capital investment and eliminates other costs associated with service deployment, such as server administration, software maintenance, and support. These are one of the most preferred services and are widely used by online education providers. Vendors using this platform are responsible for providing the required infrastructure to ensure high performance, reliability, and delivery. Cloud-based solutions not only offer superior storage space but also capture lectures from any location and deliver the same instantly.

According to the report, one driver in the market is emergence of video content search technology. The video content search technology facilitates end-users to carry out a hassle-free search. This video search technology identifies scenes, events, locations, and objects featured in online videos. In this technology, video is divided and stored as slides, text data is extracted from slide images, correlated with slide images, and stored in the database. Many lectures that take place in the corporate firms and government organizations are recoded with the help of various video capturing devices such as video cameras, digital cameras, and smartphones. With this technology, the limitation of the daunting video content search activity can be tackled.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is reluctance to adopt lecture capture solutions. Although advances in technology have contributed to the growth of the education sector, many teachers have expressed their concerns over how the use of these lecture capture methods for instruction has affected the classroom attendance. Due to the on-demand availability of the in-class lectures, students tend to prefer this method over attending schools and institutions. This mode of instruction supports passive learning, as opposed to traditional learning methods, among students. There are also concerns that the widespread use of computers and IT could affect end-users' analytical and problem-solving skills.

Key vendors

Echo360

Panopto

Sonic Foundry

Tegrity

Other prominent vendors

Cisco

Crestron

Epiphan Systems

Haivision

Kaltura

OpenEye Scientific Software

Polycom

Qumu

TechSmith

Telestream

VBrick

Winnov

YuJa

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Lecture capture solutions market in the US by product

Part 07: Lecture capture solutions market by end-user

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Appendix

