Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2017) - Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: EOG) ("Eco Atlantic" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that ExxonMobil and Hess Corporation have both announced a second oil discovery on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, from the Payara-1 well, which indicated 95 feet of high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs, and two side track wells.

Eco Atlantic's Orinduik Block (owned in partnership with Tullow Oil) is adjacent, updip and very close to the Payara-1 well (see below diagram), which is the second oil discovery following the world-class Liza oil discovery in 2015, where recoverable resources, according to ExxonMobil could be 1.4 Billion barrels. Field development planning is currently underway.