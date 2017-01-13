Today, DONG Energy has received approval of an amended building consent related to the Borkum Riffgrund 2 Offshore Wind Farm. The original consent was granted in December 2011. The amended consent was necessary in order to deploy 8MW turbines in the offshore wind farm. The approval has been granted by the German consenting authority 'Bundesamt für Seeschifffahrt und Hydrographie' (BSH).



DONG Energy has hereby received all necessary permits, and the building of the offshore wind farm, which saw its final investment decision taken in June 2016, can continue as planned.



Facts about Borkum Riffgrund 2 • Borkum Riffgrund 2 will be located 54km off the coast of Lower Saxony, next to one of DONG Energy's other wind farms, Borkum Riffgrund 1 • The wind farm will have a total export capacity of 450MW • The wind farm will consist of 56 of MHI Vestas' 8MW wind turbines with rotor spans of 164 meters. They will be the largest wind turbines in German waters • The offshore wind farm will supply CO2-free power corresponding to the annual electricity consumption of approximately 460,000 German households • Borkum Riffgrund 2 is expected to be fully commissioned in 2019.



The information provided in this announcement does not change DONG Energy's previous financial guidance for the financial year of 2016.



