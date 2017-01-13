Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market Worth 1.02 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market by Method (Biochemical (Calcium Phosphate, Lipofection, Dendrimers), Physical (Electroporation, Nucleofection), Viral)), Application (Biomedical, Protein Production), End User - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, this report studies the global market from 2016 to 2021. This market is expected to reach USD 1.02 Billion by 2021 from USD 715.4 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 134 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 209 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/transfection-reagents-equipment-market-139141146.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The report analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities.

The global transfection reagents and equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, method, application, end user, and region.

Based on product, the transfection reagents and equipment market is categorized into reagents and instruments. In 2016, the reagents segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. However, the instruments market is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of method, this market is segmented into biochemical, physical, and viral methods. In 2016, the biochemical method segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, while the viral method segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The biochemical method segment is further classified into calcium phosphate, lipofection DEAE-dextran, and dendrimer. Whereas, the physical method segment is further divided into electroporation, nucleofection, and others (gengun, sonoporation, magnetofection, and optoinjection).

Speak To Analyst: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=139141146

Based on application, the market is segmented into biomedical research, protein production, and therapeutic delivery. In 2016, the biomedical research segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into academic & research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnologies companies. In 2016, the academic & research institutes segment is excepted to account for the largest share of the market. However, the pharmaceutical & biotechnologies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the global transfection reagents and equipment market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is poised to account for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and serve as a major revenue pocket for companies offering transfection reagents and equipment.

Over the years, the transfection reagents and equipment market has witnessed various technological advancements to meet the needs of researchers and biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies. These advancements have led to the development of high throughput large scale transfection instruments and reagents with greater efficiency. Advanced technologies result in efficient quantitative and qualitative transfection in varied types of cells, including the hard-to-transfect cell lines.

Download PDF Brochure@ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=139141146

The prominent players in the global transfection reagents and equipment market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands). These companies hold a dominant position in the transfection reagent and equipment market mainly due to their well-established presence in the field of genomics, presence in over 50 countries, high R&D investments, and strong sales and distribution force. Other players in the market include Polyplus-transfection SA (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Mirus Bio LLC (U.S.), and MaxCyte Inc. (U.S.).

Browse Related Reports:

GENOME EDITING/GENOME ENGINEERING MARKET by Technology (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN), Applications (Cell Line Engineering, Animal Genetic Engineering, Plant Genetic Engineering), End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, CROs - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/genome-editing-engineering-market-%20231037000.html

GENOMICS MARKET by Product (Instruments, Consumables), Technology (Sequencing, PCR, Microarray), Application (Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine), Process (Library Preparation, Sequencing & Imaging), End User - Trends & Global Forecasts to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/genomics-market-613.html

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Telephone No: 1-888-600-6441.

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/biotechnology

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets