Navamedic ASA: Extra ordinary general meeting held

Navamedic ASA has today,13 January 2017, held an extra ordinary general meeting. All resolutions were made in accordance with the board's/nomination committee's proposals.

The minutes from the general meeting is attached hereto and will be made available at www.navamedic.com.

Contact Navamedic ASA:

CFO Toril Ås

E-mail:toril.as@navamedic.com

Mobile;+47 95 70 10 71

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Extra ordinary general meeting



