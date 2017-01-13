Terrendis: Terrendis accelerates its international expansion

Press Release

Terrendis accelerates its international expansion

Grenoble, France - January 13, 2016 - With the creation of its factory in 2015, in Belgium, intended to grow the export of the pre-insulated piping systems solutions, Terrendis accelerates its international expansion through a network of distribution partners and representations in Europe, North America and in North Africa.

Thanks to one of the market's broadest offerings in dimensional combinations of flexible pre-insulated piping systems, Terrendis adapts its product portfolio to the diversity of specific requirements in a global market.

A distribution model with local strategic channel partners

Terrendis' success in the export markets builds on the close cooperation between its centrally located operations and an extensive network of local, specialized distribution partners. For this, the company selected in the different geographic areas independent local distribution partners, largely recognized within their allocated territories for their specific product and application know-how in pre-insulated piping These local experts support our end-customers in their native language, whilst providing direct access to local stocks.

Product availability is a critical differentiating success factor in the competitive market of pre-insulated piping systems. Therefore, having access to a local logistic platform with sufficient inventory and suitable handling capabilities is an absolute necessity for our channel partners.

With already some 15 countries covered in Europe and other parts of the world, Terrendis continuous its search for potential new distribution partners and representations.

"The central location of our brand new Terrendis operations in Belgium and our innovative production method allow us to adapt our product offering to the targeted geographical areas. Moreover, our distribution strategy to provide local expertise and geographic proximity to the targeted markets, guarantees the required flexibility to best serve our end-customers worldwide" summarizes Marc Antoine Blin, Chairman of the RYB Group.

Reactivity, flexibility and product availability

Implementing a hybrid inventory management model, an experience based combination between 'build to stock' & 'build to order', Terrendis guarantees the critical product availability. Even with the strong fluctuations, inherent in fast-growing markets, the company manages to adapt its production to meet the increasing demand of its customers.

In addition to a large offering of standard dimensional combinations in flexible pre-insulated piping systems for the West European markets, Terrendis also offers specific sanitary pipe dimensions for the Scandinavian markets, or systems with a particular wall thickness of the carrier pipes for the American markets

Terrendis products are developed to meet a wide variety of standards. This way, the company holds a range recognized quality approvals and accreditations for both the design and the production process (ISO 9001:2008), and also for specific product materials and applications.

Created in 2009, RYB TERRA became Terrendis in December 2014. Terrendis is a subsidiary of the RYB Group, one of the leading plastic manufacturers in France.

Terrendis is fully dedicated to manufacturing and marketing a comprehensive range of highly flexible pre-insulated plastic piping systems (pipes and accessories), primarily intended for the transport of heating water, sanitary hot water, potable water, cooling water, waste water or other fluids, in underground distribution networks

Terrendis combines RYB's core competences and know-how with extensive product, channel and application experience, and a long-term commitment to the sanitary and heating, infrastructure and renewable energy markets.