Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Neuropathic Back Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Neuropathic Back Pain epidemiology, Neuropathic Back Pain diagnosed patients, and Neuropathic Back Pain treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Neuropathic Back Pain derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Neuropathic Back Pain, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Neuropathic Back Pain market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Neuropathic Back Pain prevalence, Neuropathic Back Pain diagnosis rate, and Neuropathic Back Pain treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Neuropathic Back Pain Patient Flow

Neuropathic Back Pain Prevalence

Neuropathic Back Pain Diagnosed Patients

Neuropathic Back Pain Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Neuropathic Back Pain: Disease Definition

2. Neuropathic Back Pain Patient Flow in Europe

3. Neuropathic Back Pain Patient Flow in Germany

4. Neuropathic Back Pain Patient Flow in France

5. Neuropathic Back Pain Patient Flow in Spain

6. Neuropathic Back Pain Patient Flow in Italy

7. Neuropathic Back Pain Patient Flow in UK

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n7fl5r/europe

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170113005329/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs