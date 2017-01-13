To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S and January 13, 2017 the Luxembourg Stock Exchange Announcement no. 4/2017
Financial calendar for 2017
BRFkredit a/s has scheduled announcements for the following dates
21 February 2017 Announcement of financial statements for 2016
21 March 2017 Annual General Meeting of BRFkredit a/s
2 May 2017 Interim Report for Q1 2017
22 August 2017 Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2017
25 October 2017 Interim Report for Q3 2017
Yours faithfully BRFkredit a/s
Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.
Financial calendar for 2017
BRFkredit a/s has scheduled announcements for the following dates
21 February 2017 Announcement of financial statements for 2016
21 March 2017 Annual General Meeting of BRFkredit a/s
2 May 2017 Interim Report for Q1 2017
22 August 2017 Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2017
25 October 2017 Interim Report for Q3 2017
Yours faithfully BRFkredit a/s
Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.