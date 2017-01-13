To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S and January 13, 2017 the Luxembourg Stock Exchange Announcement no. 4/2017



Financial calendar for 2017



BRFkredit a/s has scheduled announcements for the following dates



21 February 2017 Announcement of financial statements for 2016



21 March 2017 Annual General Meeting of BRFkredit a/s



2 May 2017 Interim Report for Q1 2017



22 August 2017 Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2017



25 October 2017 Interim Report for Q3 2017



Yours faithfully BRFkredit a/s



Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen



CEO



Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.