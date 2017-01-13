Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Type 2 Diabetes Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Type 2 Diabetes epidemiology, Type 2 Diabetes diagnosed patients, and Type 2 Diabetes treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Type 2 Diabetes market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Type 2 Diabetes prevalence, Type 2 Diabetes diagnosis rate, and Type 2 Diabetes treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Type 2 Diabetes Patient Flow

Type 2 Diabetes Prevalence

Type 2 Diabetes Diagnosed Patients

Type 2 Diabetes Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Type 2 Diabetes: Disease Definition

2. Type 2 Diabetes Patient Flow in Europe

3. Type 2 Diabetes Patient Flow in Germany

4. Type 2 Diabetes Patient Flow in France

5. Type 2 Diabetes Patient Flow in Spain

6. Type 2 Diabetes Patient Flow in Italy

7. Type 2 Diabetes Patient Flow in UK

