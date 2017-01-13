Resignation of CFO at Beijer Ref

MALMÖ, Sweden, Jan 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFO of Beijer Ref AB (publ) Jonas Lindqvist, employed since 2004, has chosen to resign from his position at Beijer Ref for an equivalent position in another company. The process to recruit a successor is initiated. Jonas Lindqvist will continue as CFO in Beijer Ref during his notice period.

This information is information that Beijer Ref AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.00 CET on 13 January 2017.

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 32 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

