Odfjell SE: Successful placement of new unsecured bond issue

Odfjell SE has successfully completed a new unsecured bond issue of NOK 700 million with
maturity date in January 2021. The bond issue was substantially oversubscribed.

The net proceeds from the contemplated bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes, including part refinancing of existing bonds and potential future growth opportunities.

In conjunction with the bond issue the company has purchased NOK 119.5 million of the outstanding bonds ODF04 (ISIN NO 0010641715) at a price of 101.0.

Danske Bank Markets and DNB Markets acted as joint lead managers in connection with the placement of the new bond issue.

An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Boers.

For further information, please contact:

Terje Iversen, CFO/SVP Odfjell SE
Tel: +47 55 27 00 00
terje.iversen@odfjell.com (mailto:terje.iversen@odfjell.com)

Tom A. Haugen, VP Finance
Tel. +47 55 27 00 00
tom.haugen@odfjell.com (mailto:tom.haugen@odfjell.com)

 
 
 
 
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)