Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2017-01-19
Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2019-03-12 1052 SE0002241083 4.25 % 750 +/- 500 2022-06-01 1054 SE0003784461 3.50 % 750 +/- 500
Settlement date 2017-01-23
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on JAN 19, 2017
Highest permitted bid volume: 750 SEK million
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)
ON JAN 19, 2017.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
