Sveriges Riksbank



Bid procedure details Inflation-linked Government Bonds, 2017-01-20



Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2020-12-01 3102 SE0000317943 4.00 % 375 +/- 250 2026-06-01 3112 SE0008014062 0.125 % 375 +/- 250



Settlement date 2017-01-24



Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on JAN 20, 2017



Highest permitted bid volume: 375 SEK million



Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million



Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank



RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)



ON JAN 20, 2017.



For more information, please contact:



Trading desk at the Riksbank



+ 46 8 696 6970



General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se