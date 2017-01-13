Marine Engines Market Worth 13.53 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Marine Engines Marketby Power'000 HP (up to 1HP, 1-5HP, 5-10HP, 10-20HP & Above 20HP), Vessel Type (Commercial & Offshore Support Vessels), Fuel (Heavy Fuel, Intermediate Fuel, Marine Diesel & Marine Gas Oil), & Region - Global forecast to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is expected to grow from an estimated USD11.14 Billion in 2016 to USD 13.53 Billion 2021 at a CAGR of 3.85%.

Growth in the Marine Engines Market will be majorly driven by rise in the ship-building industry as well as increased maritime trade and stringent emission norms.

Asia-Pacific will dominate the Marine Engines Market

Asia-Pacific will remain the largest market for marine engines for the projected period 2016 to 2021. The growth will be mainly driven by rise in the ship-building industry in China as well as Japan and South Korea. China, Japan, and South Korea constituted more than 80% of ship-building activity in 2015, and more investments, particularly in China, for the ship-building industry. Another factor attributing to the growth will be rise in maritime trade in South-east Asia spearheaded by China and other emerging economies in the region such as Indonesia.

Commercial vessels will continue to remain the largest market for marine engines by vessel type

Commercial vessels, as a consequence of increased ship-building orders for gas carriers and bulk carriers, will continue have the largest market share for marine engines by vessel type, largely driven by rising economic growth in South Asia and South-east Asia. There will also be an increased demand for pleasure vessels in Europe and North America especially in yachts and luxury cruises.

Stringent emission norms will increase demand for gas-powered and dual-fuel marine engines

HFO (Heavy Fuel Oil) based marine engines have always dominated the Marine Engines Market, and will continue to hold the larger share in the Marine Engines Market segment by fuel type. With, recent emission norms announced by IMO and other organizations such as US EPA, there will be an increase in share of the cleaner-fuel mix segments of marine engines as a result of an increased demand for marine engines based on IFO, MDO, MGO, and dual-fuel marine engines as well as gas-powered marine engines.

Major market players

Major market players covered are MAN Diesel & Turbo SE (Germany), Wärtsilä (Finland), Caterpillar, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), and Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG (Germany) and others.

