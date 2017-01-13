The Index Calculator has established the definitive value for OMXS30 weekly options expiring on January 13, 2017 to 1518,67 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nordic Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com.



