VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)

Transaction in Own Shares

13 January 2017

On 13 January 2017 the Company purchased the following amount of shares:

500,000 ordinary shares of USD0.01 each in the capital of the Company designated as US Dollar shares ("US Dollar Shares") at a price of GBP2.7254 per share.

These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following the above transaction of the relevant US Dollar shares, the total number of shares in issue of the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the transactions described above Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the transaction as described above 4,085,000 US Dollar Shares 207,261,258 US Dollar Shares

From 13 January 2017, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 207,261,258.



More information on the Company is available at www.vof-fund.com



Enquiries:



Jonathan Luu

VinaCapital Investment Management Limited

Investor Relations

+84 8 3821 9930

jonathan.luu@vinacapital.com



Joel Weiden

VinaCapital Investment Management Limited

Communications

+84 8 3821 9930

joel.weiden@vinacapital.com



David Benda / Hugh Jonathan

Numis Securities Limited, Broker

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

funds@numis.com



Franczeska Hanford / Martin Bourgaize

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary

+44 1481 745001

fk26@ntrs.com / meb16@ntrs.com

