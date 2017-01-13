Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Circ re Financing Structure of the Group

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust plc (the "Company")

Financing structure of the Group

The Directors of Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC and Chelverton Small Companies ZDP PLC (together the "Group") have been considering the options for a refinancing of the Zero Dividend Preference shares, which are due for repayment on 8 January 2018. The Board believes that given the current economic environment a ZDP refinancing could be achieved at an attractive interest rate which would enable the Company to continue to provide Ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income, supported by the Company's material revenue reserve, as well as the opportunity for further capital growth driven principally by the well-established and diversified mid - small companies portfolio. Subject to stock market conditions, the Company will also be considering the potential to issue further Ordinary shares at the time of the issuance of any new Zero Dividend Preference Shares.

Enquiries:

George Bayer, Maitland Administration Services Ltd, Corporate Secretary - 01245 398984