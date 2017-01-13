The week's biggest news, perhaps unsurprisingly, came from China. The country has long been at the centre not just of the PV industry - where it dominates the manufacturing of modules, and is the world's largest market, but also for storage, clean energy investment and renewables as a whole.

A new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) examines China's dominance of the clean energy industry, noting that the country's clean energy investments increased by US$32 billion in 2016 alone and now amount to a total $103 billion, 2.5 times that of their closest competitor.

The report also outlines big moves in the Lithium-ion industry. Tianqi Lithium is now the world's largest manufacturer, and Chinese companies are looking to push Tesla off the top spot for electric vehichles and lithium-ion batteries.

Further information published by China's National Energy Agency (NEA) show that this total investment could increase to US$361 billion by 2020. In spite of these enormous numbers, and installation figures, renewables will still likely only account 15% of China's consumption over the next 3 years, demonstrating the nation's insatiable thirst for energy.

Suntech announces 20% efficiency for mass-production multi-PERC cell The PV industry's new norm of very low module prices has left manufacturers scrambling for better efficiences and innovative technologies, both to bring down production costs and develop cutting edge products that can differentiate from the wider module market.

In the latest chapter of this ongoing saga, Chinese manufacturer Suntech this week announced the achievement of 20% efficiency for a mass production PERC cell. This will likely be the first of many breakthrough technology announcements in 2017, as big investments in research and development across the industry continue to push efficiencies higher, ...

