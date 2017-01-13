

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - French regulators have opened an investigation into Renault's suspected cheating in its diesel vehicle emissions tests. Shares of the French auto giant fell following the news.



Renault claims that the company's diesel cars are not equipped with any pollution cheating software.



On Thursday, US regulators alleged that Fiat Chrysler violated the Clean Air Act by installing and failing to disclose a software to cheat emissions tests of its diesel models.



Since Volkswagen Group's diesel car emissions cheating case came in to light, the auto industry around the world has been in turmoil. VW had admitted that the company had installed a software in about half a million diesel cars in order to cheat official emission tests. The vehicles emitted up to 40 times the legally allowable pollution levels.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX