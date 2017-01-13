JACKSONVILLE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- Green Energy Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK: GYOG) ("GYOG" or "the Corporation") is proud to announce that it is launching a revolutionary new insurance model available to a multitude of companies in the burgeoning USA MJ sector.

In keeping with The Corporation's mission to be a leader in its industry market places, the Board of Directors has carefully vetted a new insurance concept over the past several months with a recognized National Insurance Company provider which will position the Corporation to offer MJ companies with a wide variety of MJ insurance products and services on a monthly, quarterly, annual and bi-annual basis.

GYOG's CEO Donnell Vigil states, "We are thrilled to be able to launch this ground breaking new insurance model to the thousands of growing MJ companies across the USA whose business models possess a wide variety of ancillary products and services that will benefit from the protection insurance provides. Our new MJ insurance model is the first of its kind to launch in the MJ space and we expect to begin immediately securing clients this quarter. We will be providing a lot more details on our new insurance over the coming weeks and also expect to provide regular updates as new MJ clients begin to be secured."

ABOUT GREEN ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

Green Energy Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates 4 wholly owned Subsidiaries.

FLIGHT OPERATIONS

Based out of Jacksonville Florida, the corporation owns and operates two (2) flight and drone training schools. The schools, A-Cent Aviation, Inc. and Atlantic Aviation, Inc. focus on continuing education. A-Cent is SEVIS/SEVP (http://www.ice.gov/sevis/) certified to provide training to foreign students. Both flight operations use the certified Cessna Pilot Training curriculum for our flight students (http://www.cessna.com/learn-to-fly.html). Atlantic Aviation is an FAA Part 61 flight school and tailors its training to recreational flying and aircraft rental. A-Cent is an FAA Part 141 flight school (www.faa.gov), operates an FAA Part 91 Commercial Air Tour Operation, Computer Assisted Testing Service (CATS) (http://www.catstest.com) and a Comira testing facility (http://www.comiratesting.com). We offer flight training, drone training, bi-annual reviews, sightseeing tours, photography flights and will accept VA benefits under the GI bill (http://www.gibill.va.gov/). A-Cent provides light sport training and ground instruction for individuals and corporations seeking to operate Drones commercially and assist with drafting FAA Exemption 333 filings. Atlantic Aviation, Inc. is a recipient of an AOPA Excellence Award for 2012 and recognized as one of the top 50 flight school in the country. (http://flighttraining.aopa.org/awardwinners/2012winners.html). Both flight operations offer Light Sport training and are the only Light Sport training school in the Northern part of Florida. Schedule a Romance Flight with A-Cent Aviation or an Intro Flight with A-Cent or Atlantic Aviation. Look for discount offers we provide through Groupon (www.groupon.com), Living Social (www.livingsocial.com) or Local Flavor (www.localflavor.com). GYOG also owns a holding company Quasar Aircraft Corporation which holds and manages the aircraft used in GYOG's flight operations.

Text "Start" to (904) 310-4829 for offers, deals and updates on new programs and aircraft available offered by A-Cent Aviation, Inc.

HYDROPONIC GROW STORE

GYOG owns Grow Your Own Greenz, Inc., a hydroponic grow store in Colorado and is an ancillary service provider to the legal medical marijuana industry and organic agriculture industry. The Company sells everything needed to facilitate a one-stop shop for full hydroponic grow systems, equipment, supplies and nutrients. We offer trimmer rentals, installation and delivery. No job is too small or large for our knowledgeable staff to handle. Feel free to give us a call to answer questions about your grow. We have beginner grower deals available for the first time grower. Visit our Ecommerce site (www.GYOGz.com).

