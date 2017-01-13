Global Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market to Grow 10% by 2021: Analysis By Dosage Form & ROA - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report forecasts the global infantile spasms therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global thoracic surgery market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of infantile spasms therapuetics.
The new trend observed in the infantile spasms market is the development of seizure alert devices that detects the seizure and notifies it to the physician, through alarms, phone calls, or text messages. SmartMonitor has developed a watch, SmartWatch, which should be worn 24 hours a day to detect any seizures. If it detects any seizures, it immediately sends out an alert warning to the caregivers/physicians. The device is now available only in the US.
Also, Empatica has developed another smart watch, Embrace, which monitors the physiological stress, arousal, sleep, and physical activity of the individual. Apart from this, a smartphone application EpDetect has been developed, which exploits advanced signal processing to detect seizures. Once a seizure is detected, the application will inform the caregiver about the status of the patient along with the global positioning system (GPS) location. Similarly, BioLert has also developed EpiLert, which is an alert device with GPS and text messaging systems.
According to the report, special regulatory designations such as fast track designations and orphan drugs designation assigned to the drugs by the US FDA and the EMA help in the faster entry of these drugs into the market. Fast track designations are assigned to the drugs used in the treatment of serious conditions with high unmet need prevailing in the market. Similarly, orphan drug designations are assigned for the drugs used in the treatment of rare diseases. These designations help in the faster approval process for the drugs and help in early entry into the market.
Key Vendors:
- H. Lundbeck
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
- INSYS Therapeutics
