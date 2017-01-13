Research and Markets - Global VoIP Services Market to Grow 9%, 2017-2021 with Avaya, Skype & Viber Identified as Key Vendors

DUBLIN, Jan 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global VoIP services market to grow at a CAGR of 9.87% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global VoIP services market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by VoIP service providers and connectivity service providers for offering VoIP services suites.

VoIP technology enables data traffic and voice communication traffic integration into a single network to reduce the TCO associated with a combined voice or data network. The integration of multiple media types, such as voice, data, and video, into a single network eliminates infrastructure and maintenance redundancies, which also reduces capital and operational costs. Various network elements, such as call servers, application servers (for voicemail storage), and client devices can be easily integrated due to the presence of a single network for voice, data, and video transmission.

According to the report, consumers (individual customers and business customers) are increasingly using computing devices for multiple purposes, such as accessing apps, reading the news, surfing the web, and checking email and social media. The growth of IoT is another reason for the growth of the market, as the majority of IoT devices are controlled by apps installed on mobile computing devices. In 2015, the unit shipments of mobile computing devices reached 1.91 billion units. This is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that VoIP technology incorporates cloud-based systems in its service delivery, which is vulnerable to viruses, hackers, and data crashes. Issues such as unauthorized access, eavesdropping, registration and media manipulation, interruption-of-service, and spam over Internet telephony (SPIT) create challenges related to authenticity, integrity, and confidentiality. Organizations are encrypting or decrypting VoIP traffic for security inspection, which in turn, is leading to organizational and operational problems.

Avaya

Microsoft Skype

Viber Media

