Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Psoriatic Arthritis epidemiology, Psoriatic Arthritis diagnosed patients, and Psoriatic Arthritis treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Psoriatic Arthritis derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Psoriatic Arthritis, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Psoriatic Arthritis market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Psoriatic Arthritis prevalence, Psoriatic Arthritis diagnosis rate, and Psoriatic Arthritis treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Psoriatic Arthritis Patient Flow

Psoriatic Arthritis Prevalence

Psoriatic Arthritis Diagnosed Patients

Psoriatic Arthritis Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Psoriatic Arthritis: Disease Definition

2. Psoriatic Arthritis Patient Flow in Europe

3. Psoriatic Arthritis Patient Flow in Germany

4. Psoriatic Arthritis Patient Flow in France

5. Psoriatic Arthritis Patient Flow in Spain

6. Psoriatic Arthritis Patient Flow in Italy

7. Psoriatic Arthritis Patient Flow in UK

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2w5lq6/europe_psoriatic

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170113005428/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Immune Disorders Drugs, Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs