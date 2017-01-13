Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal automotive Ethernet marketreport. This research report also lists three other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170113005124/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive Ethernet market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The overabundance of sensors installed in the modern-day vehicles has led to the development of complex safety systems. As a result, this brings in a challenge of its own where the conventional wiring harnesses and connectors are incompetent to support the bandwidth requirements owing to high-speed data transmission. Emphasizing on this, OEMs are investing in the development of networking technologies that involves light-weight materials at low cost and higher bandwidth limit.

BroadR-Reach Ethernet is a technology designed to overcome electromagnetic interference as it uses a single twisted pair of unshielded copper wires, thus resulting in cost reduction of approximately 80% and weight reduction of 20% as compared with technologies such as low-voltage differential signaling (LVDS).

Competitive vendor landscape

"The global automotive Ethernet market is catered by many players. Broadcom catered to the major OEMs as of 2016. Other players also have significant share and are also into development of the next generation automotive Ethernet. Broadcom offers the BroadR-Reach Ethernet Technology used for automotive Ethernet. The technology was later licensed and made open source by OPEN Alliance," says Neelam Barua, a leadautomotive electronics analyst from Technavio.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55748

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top five automotive Ethernet market vendors

Broadcom

Broadcom is an American semiconductor company, which is mainly involved in the manufacture of networking devices. Its product portfolio includes integrated circuits, cable converter box, wireless networks, Gigabit Ethernet, cable modems, network switches, VoIP, and other devices. The company has four business segments: wireless communications, enterprise storage, wired infrastructure, and industrial and others segments.

Marvell

Marvell is a leading manufacturer of storage and semiconductor devices. The company has divided its business into following segments: storage, mobile and wireless, networking, and others.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology is an American semiconductor manufacturing company. The company is a leading supplier of microcontrollers and analog and flash IP solutions. It manufactures microcontrollers, memory devices, and analog devices. The business is divided into following segments: microcontroller, analog, interface and mixed signal product, memory products and technology licensing.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors is a Dutch semiconductor company and is the fifth largest non-storage semiconductor supplier of the world. It provides an extensive portfolio of products that are segregated into 10 categories: discrete and logic, identification and security, interface and connectivity, media and audio processing, microprocessors and microcontrollers, power management, radio frequency, sensors, software and tools, and system solutions.

Toshiba

Toshiba is a Japanese conglomerate, which is into manufacturing of electronics, semiconductors, social infrastructure, computer hardware, medical equipment, home appliances, electrical equipment, official equipment, and elevators and escalators.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Ethernet Market 2016-2020

Global Automotive Connectors Market 2016-2020

Become aTechnavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like automotive services,powertrain,andwheels and tires. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170113005124/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com