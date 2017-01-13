As of January 16, 2017, the following instruments on STO Structured Products will be distributed by Strukturinvest Fondkommission (FK) AB. The distribution will change from Carnegie Investment Bank AB to Strukturinvest Fondkommission (FK) AB.



Please find the attached document for relevant information.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611120