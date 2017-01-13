HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 1 PLC
13 January 2017
Purchase of shares for cancellation
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc announces today that the company purchased 42,698 Ordinary shares at a price of 71.80 pence per share for cancellation.
Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 65,040,807 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue.
For further information please contact:
Stuart Brookes
Company Secretary
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc
01253 754740
