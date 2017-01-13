ExxonMobil and BNP Paribas, Several Fortune 1000 Companies Sign With Vaultize to Address Growing Cyber Security Concerns

SAN FRANCISCO, January 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Data-centric Approach Drives Revenue Growth, New Offices

Vaultize, a data security, rights management and file tracking company, announced today that ExxonMobil and BNP Paribas along with several other Fortune 1000 companies have signed on as new customers. The company has grown its US and European revenue streams by over 700 percent in FY16 after opening a new global headquarters in San Francisco and a regional headquarters in New York.

The growth in revenue is largely due to key new accounts won by an expanding sales team. New US and European customers include BNP Paribas, ExxonMobil, Omnicom, Schellenberg Wittmer, Credit Agricole and Wipro. Vaultize has also won numerous new accounts in India, including Intas Pharmaceuticals, Qatar First Bank, and Yes Bank.

Vaultize has captured a growing share of the DRM, enterprise file sync and share, data encryption and file tracking industry due to its singular approach to data security and to the ever-increasing need for reliable, user-friendly security solutions. The company has pioneered a data-centric approach to security. Its platform is unique in that it protects clients against external threats and mitigates the risk of internal mistakes or sabotage causing lasting damage to an organization. Most data security solutions on the market merely protect against malicious outside parties. A notable lack of easily-deployable solutions in Western markets has also driven several customers to Vaultize.

"We selected Vaultize out of several options for their software features and ease of use and implementation at client side without installing any software," said Prashant Modi, Senior Manager of IT at Intas Pharmaceuticals. "Since working with Vaultize, we've seen quicker resolution to business security discussions and no data leakage."

Vaultize founders Anand Kekre and Ankur Panchbudhe began making headway in the US and European markets by bringing CEO James Mongillo on board in early 2016 and growing its US sales team. That team was responsible for securing early client wins including ExxonMobil, BNP Paribas, and Wipro.

"The market opportunity for Vaultize is immense and growing," said Vaultize CEO Jim Mongillo. "Data breaches are increasing and protecting your company's sensitive files at all times is absolutely critical. This is especially true for finance, legal, insurance, healthcare, and manufacturing companies. Hoping for the best is simply not an option. Vaultize protects your most important assets at the data level, and that's why we have experienced so much growth in 2016."

In addition to growing its western customer base over the past year, Vaultize has continued to improve its data security, rights management, and file tracking platform with numerous new features. A few recently deployed and upcoming features include encryption for at-rest data, better tools for tailoring each customer's experience to their unique industry compliance requirements, additional rights management parameters and better encryption enveloping, which will allow customers to protect a wider range of documents and files.

About Vaultize Technologies: Vaultize provides a comprehensive enterprise file security platform that enables continuous data protection, digital rights management, and unprecedented access control for zero data loss enterprise file sharing and VPN-free secure access.

The leaders of Vaultize founded the company in 2010 as a solution to mitigate security, data loss and compliance risks that arise from the use of consumer file sharing (like Dropbox), increasing data mobility, consumerization of IT and the growing trend toward bring-your-own-device (BYOD).

The Vaultize platform is engineered for 100 percent secure freedom for an organization's data through enterprise file sync and share (EFSS), mobile collaboration, VPN-free secure anywhere access with built-in digital rights management (DRM), mobile content management (MCM), data loss prevention (DLP) and end-to-end encryption capabilities.

Vaultize has a presence in more than 50 countries, with offices in the US, India, Singapore, and the Middle East.