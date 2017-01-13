THERMADOR GROUPE: 2016 consolidated turnover: + 5.1%

2016 consolidated turnover: + 5.1%
|In thousands of euros
|2016
| 2016
constant
scope*
|2015
|Variation 2016/2015
| Variation 2016 constant
scope*/2015
|1st quarter
|59,776
|52,880
|53,599
|11.5%
|- 1.3%
|2d quarter
|64,637
|57,133
|56,771
|+ 13.9%
|+ 0.6%
|3rd quarter
|55,819
|55,819
|58,067
|- 3.9%
|- 3.9%
|4th quarter
|51,164
|51,164
|51,808
|- 1.2%
|-1.2%
|Total at 31 December
|231,396
|216,996
|220,245
|+5.1%
|- 1.5%
|Breakdown by business:
|Jetly: pumps
|44,584
|44,584
|44,462
|+ 0.3%
|+ 0.3%
|Sferaco: valves
|42,844
|42,844
|42,477
|+ 0.9%
|+ 0.9%
|Thermador: accessories for central heating
|35,462
|35,462
|36,201
|- 2.0%
|- 2.0%
|Mecafer: heavy tools in DIY stores*
|22,918
|10,484
|11,237
|-6.7%
|PBtub: tubes in synthetic materials
|22,236
|22,236
|24,723
|- 10.1%
|- 10.1%
|Thermador International
|19,145
|19,145
|19,531
|- 2.0%
|- 2.0%
|Dipra: pumps and plumbing in DIY stores
|18,842
|18,842
|20,385
|- 7.6%
|- 7.6%
| Sectoriel: motorised valves and air
compressors*
|16,745
|14,779
|14,799
|+ 13.1%
|- 0.1%
|Isocel: components for boilers
|5,014
|5,014
|5,071
|- 1.1%
|- 1.1%
|Aello: equipment for swimming pools
|1,682
|1,682
|Axelair: ventilation equipment
|1,525
|1,525
|984
|+ 55.0%
|+ 55.0%
|Other structures
|399
|399
|375
|+ 6.4%
|+ 6.4%
*2016 turnover at constant scope: turnover taking into account acquisitions of Mecafer by Thermador Groupe and Nuair France by Sectoriel, consolidated since July 1, 2015.
The 2016 results will be published on February 15, 2017.
