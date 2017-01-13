THERMADOR GROUPE: 2016 consolidated turnover: + 5.1%

2016 consolidated turnover: + 5.1%

In thousands of euros 2016 2016

constant

scope* 2015 Variation 2016/2015 Variation 2016 constant

scope*/2015 1st quarter 59,776 52,880 53,599 11.5% - 1.3% 2d quarter 64,637 57,133 56,771 + 13.9% + 0.6% 3rd quarter 55,819 55,819 58,067 - 3.9% - 3.9% 4th quarter 51,164 51,164 51,808 - 1.2% -1.2% Total at 31 December 231,396 216,996 220,245 +5.1% - 1.5% Breakdown by business: Jetly: pumps 44,584 44,584 44,462 + 0.3% + 0.3% Sferaco: valves 42,844 42,844 42,477 + 0.9% + 0.9% Thermador: accessories for central heating 35,462 35,462 36,201 - 2.0% - 2.0% Mecafer: heavy tools in DIY stores* 22,918 10,484 11,237 -6.7% PBtub: tubes in synthetic materials 22,236 22,236 24,723 - 10.1% - 10.1% Thermador International 19,145 19,145 19,531 - 2.0% - 2.0% Dipra: pumps and plumbing in DIY stores 18,842 18,842 20,385 - 7.6% - 7.6% Sectoriel: motorised valves and air

compressors* 16,745 14,779 14,799 + 13.1% - 0.1% Isocel: components for boilers 5,014 5,014 5,071 - 1.1% - 1.1% Aello: equipment for swimming pools 1,682 1,682 Axelair: ventilation equipment 1,525 1,525 984 + 55.0% + 55.0% Other structures 399 399 375 + 6.4% + 6.4%

*2016 turnover at constant scope: turnover taking into account acquisitions of Mecafer by Thermador Groupe and Nuair France by Sectoriel, consolidated since July 1, 2015.



The 2016 results will be published on February 15, 2017.

