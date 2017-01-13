SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), a leading medical device company focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally-integrated solutions, announced today that its fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings announcement will take place on Thursday, February 9, 2017 after the close of the market.

NuVasive will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the results of its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2016. The dial-in numbers are 1-877-407-9039 for domestic callers and 1-201-689-8470 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.nuvasive.com.

After the live webcast, the call will remain available on NuVasive's website through March 9, 2017. In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until February 16, 2017. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-877-870-5176 for domestic callers and 1-858-384-5517 for international callers. Please use pin number: 13640365.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is a world leader in minimally invasive, procedurally-integrated spine solutions. From complex spinal deformity to degenerative spinal conditions, NuVasive is transforming spine surgery with innovative technologies designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven surgical outcomes. NuVasive's highly differentiated, procedurally-integrated solutions include access instruments, implantable hardware and software systems for surgical planning and reconciliation technology that centers on achieving the global alignment of the spine. With $811 million in revenues (2015), NuVasive has an approximate 2,200 person workforce in more than 40 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, but are not limited to, the risk that NuVasive's revenue or earnings projections may turn out to be inaccurate because of the preliminary nature of the forecasts; the risk of further adjustment to financial results or future financial expectations; unanticipated difficulty in selling products, generating revenue or producing expected profitability; and those other risks and uncertainties more fully described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

Investor Contact:

Suzanne Hatcher

NuVasive, Inc.

858-458-2240

Email contact





Media Contact:

Stefanie Mazer

NuVasive, Inc.

858-320-5243

Email contact

