Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive infotainment OS marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 17% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global automotive infotainment OSmarketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists QNX, Microsoft, and Linux as the three major product segments, of which QNX dominated the market with over 46% of the market share in 2016.

According to Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "The automotive industry is increasingly witnessing the adoption of infotainment systems. The increase in the integration of advanced features into these systems has led to the development of infotainment OSs that are open source and provide a standard platform for developers."

Technavio automotive research analysts highlight the following three drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive infotainment OS market:

Development of open-source and standardized platforms

Rising demand for smartphone integration with IVI systems

Integration of infotainment with other on-board systems

Development of open-source and standardized platforms

Traditionally, the competition among the automotive manufacturers was limited to the towing capacity, acceleration, and horsepower of the vehicle. However, recently, there has been a shift in the focus of consumers and OEMs from what is under the hood to what is behind the vehicle's dashboard.

A budding area of competition among both automobile manufacturers and automotive infotainment system manufacturers is the software or OS used in the vehicle infotainment systems. Manufacturers of automotive infotainment systems are shifting toward the PC-like architectural concept. In this, the functionality of the system is dependent on the main central processing unit (CPU). Thus, the OS or software used in the systems acts as the product differentiator among the brands. The OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers are also supported by organizations like GENIVI and CCC that have taken the initiative to standardize product offerings and promote the use of open-source platforms like Linux OS. As a result, OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers will be able to reduce the cost of application and firmware development, which will decrease the cost of infotainment systems further.

Rising demand for smartphone integration with in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems

The demand for in-vehicle built-in connectivity and telematics has led to technological improvements, which is aimed at enhancing the overall in-vehicle experience of both passengers and drivers. With consumers getting used to interacting with their personal mobile devices, they expect the same experience from their in-vehicle entertainment and information systems as well, especially on the user interface.

Consumers prefer connecting their smartphones and tablets to the vehicle's infotainment systems to access enhanced entertainment and information services. Apple's car integration CarPlay interface is available through Pioneer's aftermarket in-dash infotainment offerings.

Integration of infotainment with other on-board systems

The IVI systems manufactured today are expensive when compared to smartphones. A typical IVI system will cost more than USD 1,000 whereas a top-end smartphone will cost somewhere in the vicinity of USD 700. Additionally, customers' growing preference for smartphones while driving has resulted in a slump in demand for IVI systems. Therefore, OEMs have integrated IVI systems with other systems like telematics systemsand driver assistance systems. Consumers are ready to pay a premium price for integrated systems owing to the bundling of the offering.

"Infotainment systems are being integrated with telematics systems to provide information about navigation systems and on-board diagnostics through HMI," says Siddharth.

