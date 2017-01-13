Global Automotive Event Data Recorder Market to Grow 18% by 2021 - Driven by Increasing Numbers of Road Crashes - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global automotive event data recorder to grow at a CAGR of 18.06% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Event Data Recorder Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The VORAD collision warning system is an extension of the EDR system. While EDRs record information such as the host vehicles' speed, acceleration, braking, steering angle, and throttle position, the VORAD collision warning system tracks or monitors the other vehicles on the road relative to the host vehicle. This warning system is commonly used in the commercial vehicle market to increase safety.

The VORAD collision warning system uses sensing technologies such as radar sensors to sense the road scenario with respect to the driving pattern of the host vehicle. Therefore, in the event of an accident, the data tracked by the VORAD collision warning system, is very useful in finding out the actions of the host vehicle relative to the driving proximity and speed of the other vehicle on the road prior to the accident.



According to the report, road crash cases are increasing in number, and many times, the drivers are at fault. However, it is often difficult to convict or acquit the person committing the error due to the lack of evidence. In such cases, EDR data can be very useful. Courts can issue legal orders to the owners of the car asking them to reveal the EDR data and in such cases, the owners are legally required to disclose the extracted data.

Bosch

Digital Ally

Octo Telematics



