Global Diagnostic Catheter Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2021: Growth in the Number of Diagnostic Imaging Center - Research and Markets

The global diagnostic catheter market is projected to reach USD 4.30 Billion by 2021 from USD 3.02 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of around 7.3% from 2016 to 2021.



This market is mainly driven by the rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, growing number of minimally invasive surgeries, growth in the number of diagnostic imaging centers, and technological advancements in imaging catheters. Moreover, increasing investments in the healthcare industry by key market players and increasing government and private sector investments are encouraging the growth of the market.



However, factors such as dearth of skilled professionals, high cost of technologically advanced catheters, and the reuse of single-use diagnostic catheter are hampering the uptake of imaging catheters, negatively impacting the market growth.



In 2015, North America represented the largest regional market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing market for diagnostic catheter, primarily due to the presence of a large patient population, increased patient awareness for minimally invasive surgeries, rapid rise in prevalence of cardiovascular and kidney disorders, growth in per capita income, and increasing investments in the healthcare industry by key market players.



The global diagnostic catheter market is competitive in nature and is characterized by the presence of number of players. This industry is witnessing an increasing number of acquisitions between players offering various diagnostic catheter and medical device companies.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Terumo Corporation



