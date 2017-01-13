sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.01.2017 | 18:11
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Information Security Consulting Market to Reach $26 Billion by 2021: Increased Network Complexities Due to 3rd Party Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Information Security Consulting Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The information security consulting market size is expected to grow from USD 16.12 Billion in 2016 to USD 26.15 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period. The major growth drivers of the market include the increased network complexities due to third-party applications deployment and mergers & acquisitions across globe.

Major security types in information security are network security, application security, database security, and endpoint security. The application security type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the growing trends of Internet of Things (IoT), Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), and connected devices.

Network security holds the largest share of the information security consulting market in 2016. The growth is fueled by growing attacks on the critical network infrastructures of organizations. The Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of web and mobile-based business applications, which are susceptible to advanced cyber threats.

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises are rapidly deploying information security consulting services. The demand for information security consulting services is increasing due its robust features to provide a holistic security. Its growth rate is specifically high in SMEs, where the adoption is rapidly increasing.

The North American region, followed by Europe, is expected to become the largest revenue-generating region for information security consulting vendors in 2016. This is mainly because, in the developed economies of the U.S. and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations obtained from Research & Development (R&D) and technology. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the information security consulting market. The growth in this region is primarily driven by the growing adoption of web and mobile-based business applications.

Companies Mentioned:

  • ATOS SE
  • Accenture PLC
  • Aujas
  • BAE Systems PLC
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL)
  • Ernst & Young
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • KPMG
  • Optiv Security Inc.
  • Pricewaterhousecoopers
  • Wipro Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Information Security Consulting Market Analysis, By Security Type

8 Information Security Consulting Market Analysis, By Organization Size

9 Information Security Consulting Market Analysis, By Vertical

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Company Profiles

12 Key Innovators

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/grnc9g/information

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire