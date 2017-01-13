Aseptic Processing Market - Global Forecast to 2022 - Rise in Preferences for Eco Friendly Package - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global aseptic processing market is classified in two parts, namely, packaging market and equipment market. The equipment market is projected to reach USD 12.24 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2017, in terms of value. The packaging market is projected to reach USD 77.25 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017, in terms of value.

Factors such as increase in urban population, demand for pharmaceutical supplies, and rise in demand for convenience products have propelled the growth of the global aseptic packaging and equipment industry. With the increase in demand for convenience and quality food products, people are opting for packaged food products, which is an opportunity for aseptic packaging and equipment manufacturers.

Increase in disposable income of people in developing countries, rise in preferences for eco-friendly packages, and improved equipment and technologies in the- packaging industry are some of the drivers for the growth of the aseptic processing market. Varying environmental mandates across different regions is a major challenge faced by manufacturers in this market. The need for superior understanding of the technology used in aseptic packaging compared to other packaging technologies is another restraining factor.



High initial capital investments and need for skilled labors for better understanding of the technologies are the major restraints for the growth of the global aseptic processing industry. Growth in demand for pharmaceutical supplies, change in mindset of consumers toward the use of food preservatives, growth of the dairy beverage market, and growth in demand for convenience and quality food products are the primary driving factors for the global aseptic processing market.



Companies Mentioned:



AMCOR Limited

Becton, Dickinson and Company

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co.

GEA Group

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.

Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A.

JBT Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

SPX Flow, Inc.

Tetra Laval International S.A.



