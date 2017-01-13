Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2017) - Laguna Blends Inc. (CSE: LAG) (FSE: LB6A) (OTC Pink: LAGBF), a market leader in the distribution of hemp and cannabidiol products, has further strengthened its Advisory Board. Donald Wood, former President and CEO of Arrowhead Spring Water, brings exceptional sales and management expertise to the Laguna Blend Advisory Board.

Specializing in bottled water and FMCG products, Don has 25 years of solid experience marketing well known international bottled water brands in Canada and South East Asia, including companies such as Coastal Mountain Water, Nestle, Tipco Foods Group and Primo Water Corporation.

FMCG, for those outside the industry, refers to Fast Moving Consumer Goods products, with a rapid inventory turnover, often selling at low prices.

Ray Grimm Jr. Laguna President & CEO, stated: "As we begin to execute on Laguna's business plan, we will bring on experienced leadership with proven track records to assist in developing the functional beverage category. We are extremely pleased to have an individual like Don Wood, a highly motivated, results driven entrepreneur assist in identifying co packers, logistics, and assist in the global development of the CBD water category."

Lagunas growth strategy includes acquiring and incubating companies who formulate and or manufacture hemp products, which the company markets utilizing its B to B Network, along with driving traffic to its online marketplace. It is the company's intent to provide the highest quality hemp product experience for the end user, utilizing a proprietary nanotechnology in many of its consumable and topical skin care products.

Current products include CannaCeuticals CBD7, a line of anti-aging skincare products incorporating CBD, a superior antioxidant and a potential anti-inflammatory agent, both of which are significant in anti-aging.

The company recently signed a distribution agreement with ISO International, LLC to promote and distribute two new nano CBD Shots in the United States, NanoZzz for sleep, and Amp'd Up for energy, which are now available for purchase on Laguna's website.

Laguna is currently negotiating to acquire 60% of Carlsbad Naturals CBD Bottled Water Company, a market leader in the distribution and sales of nano-amplified CBD bottled water in the USA.

These additional products complement Laguna's "Caffe", an instant hot coffee beverage infused with both whey and hemp protein, and "Pro369", a water soluble, single serving, hemp protein drink, which is available in 4 flavours.

Laguna is currently seeking joint ventures and acquisitions to expand its portfolio and will aggressively begin international expansion into Asia and Europe in 2017.

Vancouver-based Fundamental Research has a target price of $0.80 on the shares. The shares are trading at $0.18, and with 38.1 million outstanding, the company is capitalized at $6.9 million.

For more information, please visit the company's websites www.lagunablends.com and https://cbdskincream.com or email ir@lagunablends.com.

Investor relations is handled by Howe and Bay Financial, which can be reached at 604-449-5302 or email info@HoweandBayFinancial.com.

