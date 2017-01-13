TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- Energy Income Fund (TSX: ENI.UN) (the "Fund") announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Record Date Payment Date Amount ($CAD per unit) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- January 31, 2017 February 15, 2017 $0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- February 28, 2017 March 15, 2017 $0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- March 31, 2017 April 17, 2017 $0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- April 30, 2017 May 15, 2017 $0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- May 31, 2017 June 15, 2017 $0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- June 30, 2017 July 17, 2017 $0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- July 31, 2017 August 15, 2017 $0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- August 31, 2017 September 15, 2017 $0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- September 30, 2017 October 16, 2017 $0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- October 31, 2017 November 15, 2017 $0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- November 30, 2017 December 15, 2017 $0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 31, 2017 January 15, 2018 $0.01 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contacts:

Artemis Investment Management Limited

(647) 477-4885

www.artemisfunds.ca



