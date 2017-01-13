Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension epidemiology, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension diagnosed patients, and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension prevalence, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension diagnosis rate, and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patient Flow

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Prevalence

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Diagnosed Patients

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: Disease Definition

2. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patient Flow in Europe

3. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patient Flow in Germany

4. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patient Flow in France

5. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patient Flow in Spain

6. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patient Flow in Italy

7. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patient Flow in UK

