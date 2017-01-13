Technavio market research analysts forecast the global cable conduit systems market to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170113005126/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global cable conduit systems market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global cable conduit systems marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists rigid metallic, rigid non-metallic, flexible metallic, and flexible non-metallic as the four major product segments for cable conduit systems.

According to Sayani Roy, a lead analyst at Technavio for engineering toolsresearch, "The growing demand for high-degree of wiring protection, particularly in sectors with high regulatory requirements, such as industrial manufacturing, commercial construction, and healthcare sectors is expected to result in a surge in demand for cable conduit systems."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55649

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio heavy industry analysts highlight the following three drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global cable conduit systems market:

Expansion of construction industry

Demand for increased safety and protection of wiring

Demand for frequently alterable wiring systems

Expansion of construction industry

The cable conduit market has registered a steady growth predominantly owing to the continued development of the construction industry, particularly in emerging countries. As per Technavio estimates, the construction industry will generate USD 800 million of revenue for the cable conduit systems during the forecast period. The high demand for better infrastructure provides opportunities for cable conduit systems. Technavio estimates the global construction industry to grow at a higher rate as compared to the global GDP during the forecast period, driven by the recovery of developed countries from economic instability and rapid industrialization of emerging countries.

"Much of the construction growth is expected to be derived from the US, China, and India. The construction industry in emerging markets is expected to experience ten times higher growth rate as compared to the global market," says Sayani

Demand for increased safety and protection of wiring

There is a growing demand for safer and more secure wiring systems in commercial and industrial applications. The rise in regulations about electrical safety and standards, particularly in advanced economies, mandates the use of safe cable management systems. Conduits represent the safest wiring system. They protect the internal wiring from moisture, chemical vapors, and from further impact. They provide insulation from accidental damage as well.

Flexible conduits can be liquid-tight, thus making them waterproof or submersible. Metal conduits can shield sensitive circuits from electromagnetic interference and prevent the emission of such interference from enclosed power cables. They can provide protection from fire, explosion hazards, and other hazardous chemicals. Non-metallic conduits like PVC conduits can be directly encased in concrete, forming concealed conduit wiring, thereby allowing cables to be easily pulled into areas that are to become inaccessible in the future. There are halogen-free and green conduit system conduits in the market that can be safely installed in food and healthcare facilities.

Demand for frequently alterable wiring systems

Frequent changes to the wiring systems of commercial structures are common due to the installation of large equipment or the need for specialized systems to handle specific conditions like extreme heat or moisture. Industrial structures often have more demanding requirements for large currents and high voltage; corrosive, damp, or volatile environments; or frequently changing the layout of installed apparatus. In addition, hazardous areas and conditions may require specialized electrical wiring.

The ability to allow frequent alterations in wiring systems makes conduit systems increasingly popular over conventional wiring systems, where multiple runs of cable or customized composite cable systems are required. Recurrent wiring changes in buildings are made simpler and safer with flexible cable conduits, as existing conductors can be easily withdrawn and new conductors installed, with little disruption along the path of the conduit and low additional costs involved.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Low Voltage Cable Market 2016-2020

Power Cable Market in China 2016-2020

Electrical Equipment Market in Bosnia and Herzegovina 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like test and measurementtools and componentsand unit operations This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170113005126/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com