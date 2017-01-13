Capstone Mining to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone") (TSX: CS) today announced that management will attend the following investor conferences:

TD Securities Mining Conference in Toronto, Ontario . Darren Pylot , President and CEO will be speaking on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 8:35 a.m. PT ( 11:35 a.m. ET ).

. , President and CEO will be speaking on at ( ). CIBC 20th Annual Whistler Institutional Investor Conference in Whistler, British Columbia . Darren Pylot , President and CEO will be speaking on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 8:35 a.m. PT ( 11:35 a.m. ET ).

The TD presentation and CIBC presentation and audiocast will be available at:http://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

AboutCapstone Mining Corp.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our three producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US, the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico and the Minto copper mine in Yukon, Canada. In addition, Capstone has two development projects; the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, and the 100% owned Kutcho copper-zinc project in British Columbia, Canada, as well as exploration properties in Chile and US. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available athttp://www.capstonemining.com.

