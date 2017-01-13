According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global food storage containers market is expected to reach USD 2,913.6 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of close to 4%.

This research report titled 'Global Food Storage Containers Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. To calculate the market size, Technavio analysts consider the revenue generated from the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Currently, the polycarbonate is used to store different kinds of foodstuff. The different kinds of polycarbonates have been reviewed by the US FDA as well as governmental bodies on a global scale. Therefore, top manufacturers in the market are opting for products that are made of lightweight, high-performing polycarbonate plastic, and is also resistant to shattering and heat.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global food storage containers market into three major segments by shape. They are:

Round

Square

Rectangle

Round

The end-users opt for round containers to store dry ingredients as it does not leave any space for the food to get stuck. The dry foods include flour, sugar and salt, dried beans and peas, ready-prepared cereals, canned and bottled foods (unopened), cereals, rice and other grains, and bread. The round containers are considered to take more space as compared to the rectangular and square containers as the curves of the round containers does not allow them to sit flush next to each other.

According to Manu Gupta, a lead analyst from Technavio, "On an average, the square containers are estimated to occupy close to 25% less space than their round container counterparts. Customers opt for different sizes of storage containers depending on the food item

Global square food storage containers market

The square food storage containers are easier to stack different kinds of food items in smaller spaces. It is important for the end-users to keep two things in mind before buying the food storage containers, i.e., the storage space and the personal preference. This will help the end-users to decide on the best food storage container. The square food storage containers are used to store different kinds of food stuff that include premade salsa, leftover soups, or bulk ingredients in their refrigerators.

"The square food storage containers are designed in such a way that every inch of the available space is utilized thereby, increasing the storage capacity. Many end-users also make use of Snap-On lids that helps in keeping the content covered thereby stacking the smaller containers on the top," says Manu.

Global rectangle food storage containers market

Though there is not much difference between a rectangular and a square container, the rectangular containers are comparatively longer and are the best for maximizing the storage space and are stackable. The rectangular food storage containers also help in keeping the food fresh up to five times longer compared to other containers. Some of the rectangular food storage containers are designed in such a way that the built-in pump is designed to remove the air and moisture thereby extending the life of the food items in the freezer, refrigerator, and pantry.

The top manufacturers in the market provide rectangular food storage containers with features such as airtight, leak-proof seal, and BPA free, freezer, dishwasher, and microwave safe. Some manufacturers also provide a vacuum seal. These vacuum seals prevent the growth of airborne bacteria and fungi.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Cambro

Carlisle

Newell Brands

Vollrath

