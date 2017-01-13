Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour Mining Responds to Media Speculation

Endeavour Mining Responds to Media Speculation

George Town, January 13, 2017 - Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX:EDV)(OTCQX:EDVMF) notes the recent press speculation regarding a potential corporate transaction between Endeavour and Acacia Mining plc.

Endeavour reiterates that while it routinely evaluates business development opportunities, its strategic focus is the organic prospects in its existing asset portfolio.

As part of its regular discussions with peer group mining companies, Endeavour confirms that preliminary discussions have taken place with Acacia on a confidential basis. This may or may not result in agreement of a transaction.

