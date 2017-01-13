sprite-preloader
13.01.2017
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour Mining Responds to Media Speculation

Endeavour Mining Responds to Media Speculation

Click to view in PDF format (http://hugin.info/171882/R/2071197/778289.pdf)

George Town, January 13, 2017 - Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX:EDV)(OTCQX:EDVMF) notes the recent press speculation regarding a potential corporate transaction between Endeavour and Acacia Mining plc.

Endeavour reiterates that while it routinely evaluates business development opportunities, its strategic focus is the organic prospects in its existing asset portfolio.

As part of its regular discussions with peer group mining companies, Endeavour confirms that preliminary discussions have taken place with Acacia on a confidential basis. This may or may not result in agreement of a transaction.

Contact Information                

Martino De Ciccio

VP - Strategy & Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 70 38 36 95
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com (mailto:mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com)

  		DFH Public Affairs in Toronto

John Vincic
(416) 206-0118 x.224
jvincic@dfhpublicaffairs.com (mailto:jvincic@dfhpublicaffairs.com)

 

Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com (mailto:ccable@brunswickgroup.com)

Endeavour Mining | Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK   

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future capital expenditures, and the success of exploration activities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and "anticipates". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business

View News Release in PDF Format (http://hugin.info/171882/R/2071197/778289.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Endeavour Mining Corporation via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)