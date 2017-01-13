Technavio analysts forecast the global mini data center marketto grow at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170113005346/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global mini data center market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global mini data center marketfor 2017-2021. The study considered revenue generated from micro data center and containerized data centers to determine the market size.

The global mini data center market is expected to grow to USD 4.13 billion by 2021, with a major share of the incremental growth originating from APAC. This growth will be driven by the presence of a large number of small and medium-sized enterprises in the region. Also, mini data centers require little in the form capital investment, which makes it very attractive to the industries set up in the region.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55743

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the global mini data center market:

Increase in demand for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Increased deployment of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI)

Highly efficient at low cost

Physical security and portability

Increase in demand for SMEs

"The need for data center infrastructure is growing among SMEs worldwide, and mini data centers are a cost-effective, flexible, and scalable option for them. These data centers are flexible enough to be extended from the one single rack with integrated power and cooling components to multiple racks that can be installed in existing offices and commercial spaces," says Abhishek Sharma, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for data center research.

SMEs are increasingly adopting mini data centers to reduce their capital and operational expenditures. Containerized facilities are also gaining traction in the market as disaster recovery modules for the information technology segment. The adoption of mini data centers will likely increase over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption from SMEs, and organizations in domains like retail, manufacturing, and banking sectors.

Increased deployment of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI)

Virtual desktop infrastructure is quickly transforming the IT workspace, with many enterprises involved in the large-scale adoption of VDI solutions to facilitate flexibility in workplaces. The emergence of converged infrastructure solutions and mini data centers will provide an opportunity for all SMEs to adopt mini data centers with converged IT infrastructure.

Additionally, vendors like Nutanix and SimpliVity offer hyper-converged infrastructure that is VMware and Citrix VDI-ready solutions. Such infrastructure is designed to be hosted in a mini data center environment. During the forecast period, innovative offerings like this should help in the market growth.

Highly efficient at low cost

"Many enterprises are looking to gain the benefits of full-size data centers at a more affordable price point. This has led to the quick adoption of mini data centers, which is more energy efficient with each new additional module. These mini data centers are built with energy efficient air or water-based cooling units attached to the rack enclosure, which reduces power consumption considerably," says Abhishek.

These data centers also have built-in redundancy systems; wherein there is at the least one backup for all infrastructure during component failures. These data center modules are very efficient at disaster recovery, where new modules can be deployed quickly without interrupting business operations.

Physical security and portability

The mini data centers available in the market are highly secure and capable of withstanding physical and online attacks. These modules are equipped with environmental sensors, biometric locks, and cameras to improve security and portability. Also, they are built with rugged materials, rendering them suitable to operate in harsh environments. These modules are designed to be removed quickly, based on business needs for maintenance purposes. These features make them extremely desirable, thereby ensuring its widespread adoption.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Data Center Server Market 2017-2021

Global Containerized and Modular Data Center Market 2017-2021

Global Data Center Power Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like cloud computing, M2M and connected devices, and product lifecycle management. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170113005346/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com