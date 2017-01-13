Technavio analysts forecast the global mobile signal booster marketto grow at a CAGR of over 31% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global mobile signal booster marketfor 2017-2021. To determine the market size, the study considers revenue generated from boosters that amplify the signal strength of the carrier signal. The boosters considered work on 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies.

The global mobile signal booster market is expected to grow to USD 463.8 million by 2021, with more than 54% of the revenue originating from the Americas. There is a high adoption of these devices in the region due to the support of the government, which has clear regulations regarding their development and usage.

The global mobile signal booster market is a growing market, with the presence of just two key vendors SureCall and weBoost. The competition is currently very less, providing ample opportunities to the existing vendors to establish an early foothold in the market. As the telecom network infrastructure improves, more vendors are expected to enter this market space.

Technavio analysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the global mobile signal booster market:

Growing demand to boost signal strength

Lower initial cost of investment

Development of infrastructure for education and workplace

Increasing application market for consumer electronics

Growing demand to boost signal strength

"The basic concept underlying the mobile signal boosters is their capability to amplify the signal strength. With the market for connected devices displaying fast growth, there in an increase in the spectrum utilization. With the increase in radio frequency range, the signal is more susceptible to noise and fading. Mobile signal boosters play a significant role in strengthening the carrier signal and providing more clarity," says Navin Rajendra, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for embedded systems research.

Since the mobile signal boosters significantly boost the signals, it is drawing a high demand from areas where network operators are not able to provide proper coverage to customers. These devices can also be used near border zones, where there is a stronger signal feed from across the boundary. In such cases, the customers can avail the home country signal by installing mobile signal boosters.

Lower initial cost of investment

Mobile signal boosters provide initial savings to the end-users, which is a significant driver responsible for the growth of this market. The cost of deploying the signal boosters is approximately 10% of the overall cost of implementing a distributed antenna system (DAS), which uses clustered installation of antennas to enhance and amplify operator signals. Since DAS is a network of antenna nodes that need to be installed separately and connected to a common controller unit, it results in increased overall cost. Signal boosters have comparatively low overall cost due to lower hardware cost and the availability of the DIY option, which reduces the installation and commissioning cost.

Development of infrastructure for education and workplace

"From the demand perspective, the global mobile signal booster market is driven by the increasing development of real estate in public and private infrastructure such as universities, colleges, campuses, technology parks, and business parks. At such locations, signal boosters are an ideal solution that is available at an attractive price range. Additionally, all the cost of installation is typically borne by carrier providers, including the maintenance," says Navin.

As the overall market for building infrastructure is growing, the number of carrier operators looking for solutions that provide lower per head cost of operation are also increasing. This is leading to increasing adoption of signal boosters. With many operators seeking for cost-effective coverage solutions at public places such as museums, halls, and other indoor areas, signal boosters will have a constant demand.

Increasing application market for consumer electronics

Recently, there has been a significant increase in international tourism, for both business and personal purposes. To overcome being cut-off from the world due to poor coverage, vendors of the mobile signal boosters provide a range of portable signal boosters. Many travelers install them in their cars, boats, and other vehicles to get a reliable signal. Firms such as SureCall have close relations with business partners to provide all types of cellular and mobile broadband users, thereby driving market growth.

