MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- Cogeco Inc. ("Cogeco") (TSX: CGO) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco listed in the Corporation's information circular dated November 18, 2016 was elected as director of Cogeco during its annual shareholders' meeting held on January 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec (the "Meeting").

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Results For % For Withhold % Withhold ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Louis Audet Elected 42,412,751 99.89 48,142 0.11 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mary-Ann Bell Elected 42,452,095 99.98 8,778 0.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- James C. Cherry Elected 42,450,695 99.98 10,198 0.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pierre L. Elected 42,407,536 99.87 53,357 0.13 Comtois ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Claude A. Garcia Elected 42,408,723 99.88 52,170 0.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Normand Legault Elected 42,430,617 99.93 30,276 0.07 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- David McAusland Elected 42,402,000 99.86 58,893 0.14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jan Peeters Elected 42,297,498 99.62 163,395 0.38 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR's website (www.sedar.com.) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

ABOUT COGECO INC.

Cogeco Inc. is a diversified holding corporation which operates in the communications and media sectors. Through its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary, Cogeco provides its residential and business customers with video, Internet and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc. operates in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband name in western Pennsylvania, south Florida, Maryland/Delaware, South Carolina and eastern Connecticut. Through Cogeco Peer 1, Cogeco Communications Inc. provides its business customers with a suite of information technology services (colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud and managed services), through its 16 data centres, extensive FastFiber Network® and more than 50 points of presence in North America and Europe. Through its subsidiary Cogeco Media, Cogeco owns and operates 13 radio stations across most of Quebec with complementary radio formats serving a wide range of audiences as well as Cogeco News, its news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

